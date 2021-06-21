Charles Sifford, ‘the Jackie Robinson of golf,’ to be honored with centennial celebration in 2022

Golf legend and Charlotte native Charles “Charlie” Sifford is often referred to as “the Jackie Robinson of golf” for his role in breaking down color barriers in the sport. To mark his 100th birthday next year, the entities representing his estate are planning a centennial celebration that highlights his legacy for a new generation.

Sifford, who died in 2015 at the age of 92, was the first Black golfer to hold a PGA Tour card and be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He fell in love with the game while caddying as a boy. By the time he started playing professionally in the late 1940s, however, Black golfers faced discrimination and weren’t welcomed into the PGA membership under a “Caucasian-only” clause. Sifford was instrumental in getting the PGA Tour to formally terminate the clause in 1961.

Prior to his acceptance into the PGA, which allowed him to compete as a 39-year-old rookie, Sifford played in United Golf Association tournaments alongside other Black golfers. In the 1950s, he won UGA’s National Negro Open six times — including five consecutive wins.

“I knew what I was getting into when I chose golf,” Sifford told Golf Digest in 2006. “All the discrimination, the not being able to play where I deserved and wanted to play—in the end I didn’t give a damn. I was made for a tough life, because I’m a tough man. And in the end I won; I got a lot of black people playing golf. That’s good enough. If I had to do it over again, exactly the same way, I would.”

Charles Sifford working out at the Western Avenue golf course in Los Angeles, 1957. Sifford died in February 2015 at 92. Credit: Harold P. Matosian, AP file photo

WME Legends, a division of the global entertainment and media company WME, announced a representation deal earlier this month with management company JLMP LLC to co-represent Sifford’s estate. The team recently revealed plans for the centennial celebration.

In the works is a feature-length documentary on Sifford’s life, produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson. Additionally, Sifford’s autobiography, “Just Let Me Play,” is set for re-release with updated photos and a new epilogue edited by Sifford’s son, Charles Jr. The book picks up from where it ended in 1992 through his death in 2015.

“Dad just wanted to play golf, but in the process, he helped open doors for others, which was important to him as well,” Charles Jr. said in a statement. “His life story is an essential part of racial and social justice movements – then and now. It offers an opportunity to reflect on humanitarianism and the Black American experience.”