What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

It’s a busy weekend of celebrations!
Saturday marks the 156th anniversary commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill to make Juneteenth an official national holiday.
In the Queen City, Juneteenth events across the city will celebrate community and cultural prosperity. We’ve rounded up a list here.
Father’s Day is Sunday, so make sure to share the love with the men in your life.
Weather forecast: There’s a slight chance of rain, with a high in the mid 90s and a low in the 70s. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the day.
Here are our staff picks for other events this weekend:
Friday
Immersive Van Gogh
Wander through 500,000 cubic feet of moving images that highlight Van Gogh’s art in a new way. Open through Sept. 12. Keep reading.
Bourbon in Black
Celebrate National Bourbon Day with sips of Black-owned bourbon brands. Keep reading.
Saturday
Red Carpet Premiere: “Know Justice Know Peace” Micro-short Film
Attend a screening of this 10-minute preview, followed by a Q&A session with the director and award-winning writer of the upcoming feature-length film, Breana Venablé. Two showtimes at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Keep reading.
Anthony Hamilton Juneteenth Concert
Tune in for a live performance by Charlotte native and Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton, starting at 9 p.m. This is a virtual event. Keep reading.
Unpluggged+Live: Lunch Time Special
Join Dear Soul Music for an outdoor concert with live DJ’s, food trucks and acoustic sets from Charlotte-based singers Tiffany Marie and Saint Floyd. This free event starts at 12 p.m. at the new Eastway Regional Recreation Center.
Sunday
The Charlotte Fair
The summer fair is back now through June 27. Enjoy rides, live performances, music, food and more. Keep reading.
Charlotte Black Film Festival
The festival highlighting Black cinema will screen 100 films through June 25. Keep reading.
Click here to submit your events to our events calendar.
Photo of the Week
Rosa Parks Farmer’s Market manager, Vivian Stuart, introduces vendor and welcomes visitors on opening day, June 15. The outdoor market is open every Tuesday through Sept. 28, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1600 W. Trade St.