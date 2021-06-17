What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

It’s a busy weekend of celebrations!

Saturday marks the 156th anniversary commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill to make Juneteenth an official national holiday.

In the Queen City, Juneteenth events across the city will celebrate community and cultural prosperity. We’ve rounded up a list here.

Father’s Day is Sunday, so make sure to share the love with the men in your life.

Weather forecast: There’s a slight chance of rain, with a high in the mid 90s and a low in the 70s. Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine throughout the day.

Here are our staff picks for other events this weekend:

Friday

Immersive Van Gogh

Wander through 500,000 cubic feet of moving images that highlight Van Gogh’s art in a new way. Open through Sept. 12. Keep reading.