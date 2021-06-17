Recent hires and new programming is giving Blumenthal a new look

The pandemic hasn’t stopped Blumenthal Performing Arts from accomplishing its goals. Over the past year, the arts nonprofit – with the help of new staff members – has been working to expand its reach across the Charlotte community. “Blumenthal, throughout its nearly 28 years, has always sought to try to be a home for just a wonderfully diverse variety of creativity,” CEO Tom Gabbard said. “I think that the death of George Floyd prompted some really healthy reflection and evaluation of how we could do better, despite whatever we had done in the past, to be this diverse, inclusive place.” For Blumenthal, this meant finding new ways to be more inclusive through its leadership and programs. Though the pandemic forced downsizing of staff, Gabbard said he was committed to making progress. In September, he hired Boris “Bluz” Rogers as director of creative engagement, a new position in Blumenthal’s programming department designed to help create, develop and launch new programs. The Emmy Award-winning poet partnered with Blumenthal on events, such as its poetry slams, for almost 15 years before officially joining the staff. In addition to new programming, Blumenthal created the position of community impact manager to expand the reach of Blumenthal’s partnerships and educational initiatives with specific attention to diversity, inclusion and equity. Singer and music educator Dawn Anthony was tapped earlier this month to serve in the role. But why create this position now? Anthony said the past two years have incited a global change in the narrative. “I think it has a great deal to do with the support we’ve seen from the community, and globally, to speak out regarding the inequities and the systemic racism we’ve seen throughout this nation and the world,” she said. Blumenthal has added Charlotte creatives Boris “Bluz” Rogers and Dawn Anthony among its ranks.

Before joining the Blumenthal staff, Anthony assisted Blumey Awards music director David Dabbon with the 2021 Blumey Awards that aired on PBS Charlotte in May. She also published her first children’s book in 2018 and serves as a music educator for her own organization, DNAMuzic. Anthony plans to expand Blumenthal’s educational footprint through increasing community discussions. These conversations, called Community Cues, bring the perspectives of underrepresented communities and grassroots organizations to the table. The first Community Cue links the topic of mental health to coincide with the new “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit — artist Vincent Van Gogh struggled with mental health issues throughout his life. This conversation will be held on June 22 at Camp North End for educators and the Arts Educator Network. “She’s somebody that brings an artistic sensibility to the situation,” Gabbard said. “She cares deeply about the art and access to the arts. She is exactly the kind of team member we love having at Blumenthal.” Dawn Anthony working with students during rehearsals for the 2021 Blumey Awards. Photo courtesy of Blumenthal Performing Arts Gabbard said Bluz has also been a perfect addition to the team, encouraging him to experiment with programming. “You have to just try some things, and see what works and what doesn’t, what strikes a chord with people, and particularly, what gets people eager to be together and explore,” Gabbard said. Most of Bluz’s programming is focused on bringing local artists into Blumenthal, offering them the organization’s extensive resources.