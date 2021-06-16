Wedding vendors talk industry recovery, trends as wedding season gets the green light

After a year of uncertainty, the wedding industry is experiencing a boom thanks to lifted restrictions on mass gatherings and widely available vaccinations. The wave of couples heading to the altar includes a mix of those newly engaged and those who postponed their 2020 nuptials, creating a high demand for venues and vendors. I spoke with five Charlotte-area wedding vendors about business during the pandemic and trends they’re seeing. The Venue: Duke Mansion In a typical year, the Duke Mansion hosts 25 weddings with spots filling up 12 to 18 months in advance. Staff was already scheduling weddings for 2021 before the pandemic halted events. With weddings given the green light to fully return to normal, the Duke Mansion is among the many event venues facing a new set of challenges. “Everybody’s experiencing a labor shortage right now, and it’s not just in food services. It’s also in tech installations and lighting installations and all of these waterfall effects,” says Brittney Derrick, director of sales and events at the Duke Mansion. Engaged couples are going through with small ceremonies, Derrick said, but planning into 2022 and 2023 for big receptions, a trend also discovered in The Knot’s 2020 Real Weddings Study. “I think a lot of people are saying, ‘Let’s just go ahead and get married and do something small because we’re more likely to be able to afford that but also can find availability,’” she said. Microwedding setup at the Duke Mansion. Credit: Alyssa Frost Photography The Wedding Planner: Nicole Galloway Weddings & Events

“More people are realizing with the past year how important it is to celebrate the good times,” said Nicole Galloway, a certified wedding planner and owner of Nicole Galloway Weddings & Events. Wedding planners have backup plans for the backup plan, but none could anticipate the impact of a global pandemic. Galloway said she spent time during the industry’s hiatus to rebrand her business. “We changed our name and started limiting how many clients we wanted to take to make sure that we were really able to focus on client experience from start to finish,” she said. Galloway has planned four weddings so far in 2021, with five on the books through the end of the year. Even with the freedom to hold large weddings, she says, couples are sticking with smaller guest counts. “Many clients wanted 150, 200 guests at their wedding, but they were starting to sacrifice on the overall look and quality of events,” she said. “Now, more clients are starting to have less guests and really be able to invest in the experience that they want.” The Photographer: Harry McLaughlin Photography Harry McLaughlin says 2020 taught him the importance of diversifying his business. He launched Harry McLaughlin Photography the year before as a part-time gig, and weddings quickly became his specialty.