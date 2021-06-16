Mecklenburg County cuts ties with nonprofit that manages Historic Latta Plantation

Mecklenburg County will not renew its contract with a nonprofit organization that manages Historic Latta Plantation, where officials had planned a Juneteenth event to examine Black emancipation partly through the eyes of White Southerners who lost the Civil War. That event, now canceled, sparked outrage on social media. On Tuesday, Lee Jones, Mecklenburg’s Park and Recreation director, told county commissioners the annual agreement with Historic Latta Inc. will end June 30, which marks the end of the county’s fiscal year, and will not be renewed. The group has managed the county-owned site since the 1970s, Jones said. Why it matters: The county’s decision to part ways with Historic Latta comes as historic sites throughout the South are revamping how they convey American history. From Monticello in Virginia to Historic Brattonsville in York, S.C., sites that date back to the era of America slavery are now telling a broader narrative to reflect the lives and hardships of the enslaved people whose labor built and maintained much of the Southern economy. Jones, who has been with Mecklenburg Park and Recreation for 18 years, said his department will explore how historic sites in other locations are managed. “History isn’t always beautiful; it really isn’t,” Jones said, noting that he grew up in the former Confederate capital of Richmond, which has an abundance of monuments that honor the Southern rebellion. “History is something that has transpired, and you either learn from it or you’re brought down by it.”

Jones said finding a new organization to manage Latta Plantation will provide “a great opportunity for continuing education and to see the benefits of these types of sites and facilities and tell the historic story so that it’s beneficial to all.” Mecklenburg County allocates about $30,000 each year to subsidize Historic Latta’s operating costs and is responsible for physical repairs at the 19th century house, according to The Charlotte Observer. However, county government does not oversee day-to-day programs at the site, which dubs itself a “living history museum.” Rather, Jones said, Mecklenburg’s agreement with Historic Latta requires the nonprofit to notify Park and Recreation of all programming. That required notification was not given in the case of “Kingdom Coming,” a three-hour event once scheduled for June 19, Jones said. When the county learned of the program via outrage on social media, Jones said, he called Historic Latta and insisted that the event be canceled. Jones told commissioners that Historic Latta also had planned summer camps for children that he deemed inappropriate — one focusing on Confederate soldiers and another on the daily lives of “Southern belles.”