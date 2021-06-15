Police investigate east Charlotte homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in east Charlotte.
CMPD did not immediately identify the man but said he was found unconscious on Tuesday at about 2:30 a.m. The incident was reported in the 5300 block of Waterwood Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
