Latta Plantation official defends controversial event once scheduled for Juneteenth

The site manager at Historic Latta Plantation said he will not apologize for a now-canceled event, scheduled for Juneteenth, that was created to tell the story of Black emancipation (at least partially) through the eyes of White enslavers, Confederate soldiers and other “White refugees” of the Civil War. The “Kingdom Coming” event, once scheduled for June 19, drew quick rebuke on social media, as well as from Mecklenburg County government. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, joining the growing cacophony, tweeted her own disapproval of the event. Juneteenth is a day increasingly set aside to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. It was on that date — June 19, 1865 — that a U.S. Army general delivered a message of liberation to the nation’s last bastion of enslavement, in Galveston, Texas, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. In a statement posted late Saturday on Latta Plantation’s website, Ian Campbell, Latta Plantation’s site manager, said his Juneteenth event was never meant to glorify slavery, enslavers or the Confederacy. Yet as criticism of the event spread, he said, Latta Plantation was forced to cancel the three-hour program “due to security concerns for volunteers and staff.” The outcry, he said, was the result of misinformation. Campbell, who described himself as “an American man of African descent,” said he accepted “full responsibility for (the program’s) content entirely!” “To the masses on social media and politicians, no apology will be given for bringing a unique program to educate the public about former slaves becoming FREE!,” the statement read.

Campbell was especially critical of Mayor Lyles, “the media’s corps of yellow journalist,” and “other influential and prominent government officials” — most of whom, he said, he had never seen as visitors to Latta Plantation. Ian Campbell, via Latta Plantation website In promoting “Kingdom Coming,” Latta Plantation, which describes itself as a “living history museum” in the town of Huntersville, had offered this event description: “Come out to Historic Latta Plantation for a one-night event, Saturday, June 19, 2021. You will hear stories from the massa himself who is now living in the woods. Federal Troops (Yankees) have him on the run and his former bondsmen have now occupied his home and are now living high on the hog. Hear how they feel about being freedmen. The overseer is now out of a job. What will he do now that he has no one to oversee from can see to can’t see. White refugees have been displaced and have a story to tell as well. Confederate soldiers who will be heading home express their feelings about the downfall of the Confederacy. The ticket price was set at $25. Late Friday, before Campbell’s statement was posted, Mecklenburg County tweeted a statement declaring “zero tolerance for programs that do not embrace equity and diversity.” The county’s tweet said Mecklenburg Park and Recreation was unaware of the Latta Plantation event until it appeared on social media. “We immediately reached out to the organizers and the event was canceled. As a result of this incident, Mecklenburg County is looking at its contract with the facility vendor regarding future programming,” the county’s statement read.