What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Live art, live music and Black history are just some of the activities part of this week’s staff picks for events around the QC. The weather forecast predicts temperatures in the upper-80s and a chance for storms, so pack an umbrella or choose from the indoor/virtual options. Friday Stories of Home with Hannah Hasan

Charlotte youth and adult leaders perform personal stories centered around home and belonging in a slam-style format. Hear their stories starting at 7 p.m. Keep reading. Jazz at Victoria Yards

JazzArts Charlotte’s summer outdoor series continues with the John Dillard Group. Grab a bite from participating food trucks and enjoy live music starting at 6 p.m. Keep reading. Unplugged & Live: Virtual Music Festival

Singer-songwriter Arsena Schroeder hosts this virtual musical event featuring Persona Bell and AftanCi with a full band. Show begins at 7 p.m. Keep reading. Saturday

Afternoon on the Grounds

The final day of African American Heritage Festival features a performance by Drums 4 Life, live art by local artists and a new exhibit that tells the story of the historic Siloam School. Activities begin at noon. Reserve your free ticket online. Keep reading. Pop Up & Roll

Get out for some skating fun at this pop-up rink. Bring your own skates or rent them there. Keep reading. Cuzzo’s Cuisine food truck anniversary

Chef Andarrio and crew are celebrating their 7th anniversary and invite the community out from 4-7 p.m. for free food, music by DJ Johnny KD and a bounce house for the kids. See more. Sunday Your Neighborhood Orchestra

The last installment from Charlotte New Music’s collaboration of local songwriters, composers and choreographers. Mercury Carter (jazz/soul) and Lisa De Novo (pop) are backed with orchestration by Alejandro Rutty and Mark Lewis and choreography by Tamara Williams (Afro-Brazilian) and Arlynn Zachary (contemporary/jazz fusion). Livestream starts at 1 p.m. Keep reading. Willie Walker and Conversation Piece

Enjoy two shows of smooth jazz and soul grooves at Middle C Jazz. Showtimes at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Keep reading. Looking Ahead Charlotte Black Film Festival (June 15-25)

The festival highlighting Black cinema will screen 100 films over 11 days. Keep reading.