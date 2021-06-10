What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Live art, live music and Black history are just some of the activities part of this week’s staff picks for events around the QC.
The weather forecast predicts temperatures in the upper-80s and a chance for storms, so pack an umbrella or choose from the indoor/virtual options.
Friday
Stories of Home with Hannah Hasan
Charlotte youth and adult leaders perform personal stories centered around home and belonging in a slam-style format. Hear their stories starting at 7 p.m. Keep reading.
Jazz at Victoria Yards
JazzArts Charlotte’s summer outdoor series continues with the John Dillard Group. Grab a bite from participating food trucks and enjoy live music starting at 6 p.m. Keep reading.
Unplugged & Live: Virtual Music Festival
Singer-songwriter Arsena Schroeder hosts this virtual musical event featuring Persona Bell and AftanCi with a full band. Show begins at 7 p.m. Keep reading.
Saturday
Afternoon on the Grounds
The final day of African American Heritage Festival features a performance by Drums 4 Life, live art by local artists and a new exhibit that tells the story of the historic Siloam School. Activities begin at noon. Reserve your free ticket online. Keep reading.
Pop Up & Roll
Get out for some skating fun at this pop-up rink. Bring your own skates or rent them there. Keep reading.
Cuzzo’s Cuisine food truck anniversary
Chef Andarrio and crew are celebrating their 7th anniversary and invite the community out from 4-7 p.m. for free food, music by DJ Johnny KD and a bounce house for the kids. See more.
Sunday
Your Neighborhood Orchestra
The last installment from Charlotte New Music’s collaboration of local songwriters, composers and choreographers. Mercury Carter (jazz/soul) and Lisa De Novo (pop) are backed with orchestration by Alejandro Rutty and Mark Lewis and choreography by Tamara Williams (Afro-Brazilian) and Arlynn Zachary (contemporary/jazz fusion). Livestream starts at 1 p.m. Keep reading.
Willie Walker and Conversation Piece
Enjoy two shows of smooth jazz and soul grooves at Middle C Jazz. Showtimes at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Keep reading.
Looking Ahead
Charlotte Black Film Festival (June 15-25)
The festival highlighting Black cinema will screen 100 films over 11 days. Keep reading.
Immersive Van Gogh (June 17 – Sept. 12)
Wander through 500,000 cubic feet of moving images that highlight Van Gogh’s art in a new way. Keep reading.
Juneteenth (June 19)
June 19, or Juneteenth, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Here’s our list of free, outdoor events to attend in honor of “Freedom Day.” Keep reading.
Photo of the Week
More than 25 local artists will be on display when “It Takes a Village” opens at The Mint Museum Randolph on June 12. The exhibition includes works from three artist collectives: BLKMRKTCLT (pronounced Black Market CLT), Goodyear Arts and Brand the Moth.
Jen Sudul Edwards, chief curator at the Mint, began talking to artists in May 2020 following the death of George Floyd and says the exhibition continues the Mint’s work in promoting artists of color.
“This show came out of that and showing that we’re committed to making sure that there is systemic change that is meaningful and that’s long-lasting,” she said during a media preview on Wednesday. [Keep reading for other Mint Museum exhibitions spotlighting works by local artists of color.]
Wednesday also marked one year since BLKMRKTCLT and Brand the Moth artists came together, with support from Charlotte is Creative, to paint the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.
“It Takes a Village” runs through Sept. 12. The opening celebration will take place on June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. at Mint Museum Randolph. There will be music, food trucks and an informal conversation with the artist collective co-founders.