New ‘selfie museums’ coming to the Charlotte area

If a picture is worth a thousand words, “selfie museums” want to provide the perfect backdrop. These attractions are becoming increasingly popular around the country, including in the Charlotte area. Last week, Charlotte welcomed its newest addition, DREAM Selfie Museum. Jeff and Madeline Carothers, a husband-and-wife duo and one-half of the team behind CLT Black Owned, opened the pop-up despite never having been to one themselves. But what exactly is a selfie museum? “The best way to explain it is colorful, interactive and the perfect backdrop for photos, videos, content creation, things like that,” Madeline said. “Instead of going to a regular museum where you can take photos but you can’t interact with the exhibit, a selfie museum is the perfect place to create memories.” To create a fully immersive experience, Madeline said they created a signature scent that guests experience when they walk through the door. Inside features 15 curated stations, like a wall of vinyl records or a backdrop mimicking clouds with a lightning effect. Photo courtesy of DREAM Selfie Museum Photo courtesy of DREAM Selfie Museum

“I love to tell people that nothing makes any sense,” she said. “When people ask, ‘Why did you choose this?’ There’s really not a reason. We just kind of let our creative juices flow, and we painted whatever we felt like painting at the time, and it came together perfectly.” The couple will officially open DREAM to the public on June 16 through August. At that point, Madeline says they’ll determine whether to remain open. Visitors can book reservations online in 90-minute blocks for $19 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $25 Fridays through Sundays. DREAM Selfie Museum is located at 4212 Raleigh Street, near the Sugar Creek station for the LYNX Blue Line. The rise of social media, especially Instagram, has fueled the desire for selfie museums, said Jessica Jones, co-owner of the Home of the ‘90s Museum. Rich Girls Museum has been a hit in Greensboro and “Immersion” has been a popular interactive experience in Columbia, South Carolina. [Also read: Your guide to shops, eats and Black history in Columbia SC] Jones and her business partner, Camille Stinson, will open the 4,000-square-foot selfie factory on July 3 in Concord. She first operated Home of the ‘90s inside her east Charlotte home. Jones had been laid off during the pandemic and rented out the home for private photoshoots and events as a source of income.