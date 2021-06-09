Juneteenth 2021: 11 Charlotte-area events in honor of “Freedom Day”

June 19, or Juneteenth, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On that day in 1865, enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free — 2 ½ years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation legally freed enslaved people across the country. Currently, 47 states and the District of Columbia ceremonially recognize Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day and Black Independence Day — as a state holiday or observance. Though not a national holiday, efforts to recognize Juneteenth at the federal level intensified as nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism swelled in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer. Looking to celebrate Juneteenth? Here’s a list of events happening across the Charlotte area. Opening Day of Rosa Parks Farmers Market (June 15)

West Complex

3 – 7 p.m. African drumming, music, entertainment and food samples courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Health Department will usher in the Juneteenth celebration kicking off the sixth season of the Rosa Parks Farmers Market. Visit the outdoor marketplace at its new location, the West Complex in Historic West End. Keep reading.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas (June 17-20)

Plaza Midwood

Times Vary One of Charlotte’s longest-running Juneteenth events returns for its 24th year. Multiple events over multiple days will spread across the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, home to House of Africa where the festival originated. Highlights include an interactive drum circle, a freedom march, a fashion show, food, vendors and other entertainment. Keep reading. Juneteenth Jam! (June 18-19)

Multiple locations — The Square, Victoria Yards, NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza

Times Vary Intermix art, entertainment and Black history during this immersive, two-day celebration. Get moving with interactive dance sessions led by Reba Bowens and Ginga Capoeira, enjoy a hip-hop performance featuring several Charlotte artists and the “Durag Hall of Fame” art installation. Keep reading. Juneteenth Rock Hill (June 18-19)

Virtual

6:30 p.m.