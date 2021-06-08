Tracking the change: A look at some of the projects set for Historic West End (Part 2)

Second of three part. “This is our Trade and Tryon Street,” said Malcolm Graham, standing in the Five Points area of west Charlotte. In one direction stood M&F Bank, a Black-led institution that dates back to 1907. Across the street and beyond a cluster of trees stood the red-brick clock tower of Johnson C. Smith University, which traces its roots to 1867. And in almost every direction — north, south, east or west — the unmistakeable markers of new construction were visible. Graham, who represents this area on the Charlotte City Council, had agree to take me on a ride-along from W. Trade Street through parts of Beatties Ford Road to discuss some of the economic development that’s happening in Historic West End. After a tour of projects underway on W. Trade Street (Read Part 1 here), our second stop was Five Points, an area that sits at the intersections of W. Trade Street, Rozzelles Ferry Road and Beatties Ford Road. It’s an area that has seen major economic investments from both city and private interests. Five Points Retail Photo: Sarafina Wright

One such development is the Five Points Center at 1800 Rozzelles Ferry Road, which houses new retail shops, including Jet’s Pizza, Rita’s Italian Ice, Premier Pharmacy and a salon. “The thing I really like about all of this, all of these owners are African American or people of color,” said Graham. The building was bought by local business owner Dianna Ward’s investment company, Sankofa Partners LLC, in December 2019 for $1.2 million, according to property records. In a 2020 interview with QCity Metro, Ward said she chose the retailers based on the community’s needs — and what she perceived to be the types of businesses that would thrive near a university. “We weren’t going to put a five-star restaurant in here,” Ward said. “That can come with somebody else’s development down the road. We know that right now, ice cream, pizza, pharmacies are all doing well, so we went after the people we wanted.” Five Points Public Plaza Rendering of Five Points Plaza. File photo As Graham talks and shuffles through the gravel, the sounds of trucks beeping and drills hitting the concrete play in the background as construction on the Five Points Public Plaza continues.