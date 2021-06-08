Local United Way adds $2M to expand program supporting Black- and Brown-led nonprofits

United Way of Central Carolinas is directing more than $2 million recently allocated from Mecklenburg County toward expanding its support for Black- and Brown-led nonprofits addressing economic mobility and racial equity.

United Way officials shared more details Thursday about how it will use $2.2 million within Unite Charlotte, its initiative launched in 2016 in response to calls for racial justice following the death of Keith Lamont Scott. Funding is part of the $22,003,200 earmarked in the county’s $2 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2022 for programs and initiatives aimed at reducing racial disparities.

Twenty-five grassroots organizations with operating budgets under $250,000 will be awarded one-year grants averaging $25,000. Additionally, grantees will have the opportunity to access shared services through a pilot program offering back-office support in areas like technology, finances and human resources.

Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, United Way’s chief impact officer, says the goal is to provide a teaching model to help young nonprofits grow their organizational capacity.

“This is a deliberate effort to address economic mobility issues by funding people who have really innovative solutions because they are very close to the issue at hand,” she told QCity Metro.