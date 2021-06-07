Tracking the change: A look at some of the projects set for Historic West End (Part 1)

First of three parts. Change is coming to the Historic West End, led by Black investors who are bringing retail, office space and plans for sit-down dining to the corridor. In addition, the city is spending on needs like infrastructure, public spaces and transportation. When taken together, the corridor is on pace to experience the most growth it has seen in decades, says Malcolm Graham, who represents the area on Charlotte City Council. To get a better feel for the various projects, I met with Graham for a West End ride-along.

We started at the I-77 underpass — the gateway to west Charlotte — then headed away from uptown. I-77 Underpass Project Completed weeks ago, the I-77 and W. Trade Street Underpass Project features wider sidewalks, seating areas, a soon-to-be installed mural, LED lighting and a pedestrian/bicycle friendly roadway. Money for the project came from the city’s Comprehensive Neighborhood Improvement Program (CNIP), which was funded by a series of voter-approved bond initiatives. The goal is to connect designated neighborhoods to “major employment, institutional and retail areas through a network of streets, sidewalks, greenways and bike lanes,” according to a city website. “It’s an area where people can come and relax on their way to uptown,” Graham said of the area on W. Trade Street. The cost of the project totaled $3 million, according to the city. CityLynx Gold Line extension (Phase 2) JCSU’s Biddle Hall is seen through one of the Gold Line passenger platforms along Beatties Ford Road. (QCity Metro) Workers are putting the finishing touches on the shelters along the 2.5-mile extension, which will connect east and west Charlotte, with stops in uptown. During a Sunday downpour, the streetcars was seen making a test run along W. Trade Street and Beatties Ford Road.