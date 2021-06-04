Artist commissioned for upcoming Main Library branch project

Tiff Massey, a Detroit-based interdisciplinary artist, has been selected to create public artwork for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s new Main Library branch.

The City of Charlotte’s public art commission unanimously approved Massey, a 2021 United States Artists Fellow, for the project following recommendation from a five-member artist selection panel.

Influenced by 1980s hip-hop culture, Massey’s works use class and race through the lens of an African Diaspora, combined with inspiration drawn from her experience in Detroit.

“Tiff is an artist with a strong, personal vision that excels at expressing her ideas through a variety of mediums and scales of work,” said Todd Stewart, Arts & Science Council’s vice president of public art. “Her ability to involve others in her creative practice is exemplary.”

The artwork is expected to be completed in 2024, coinciding with the scheduled opening of the $100 million, state-of-the-art Main Library branch in uptown Charlotte. According to the ASC, the project budget is $460,700, which includes artist and design fees, materials, installation, etc.