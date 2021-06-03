What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

With the official start to summer just around the corner, Charlotte is getting a jump on summer events happening in and around the city.
The weekend weather forecast predicts cloudy days in the low-to-mid 80s, providing some coverage from the sun and creating the perfect weather to go outside.
From jazz concerts to walking tours, here are a few things to check out this weekend:
Friday
Art After Dark
“Art After Dark” is back after a two-year hiatus. This month’s theme celebrates Black Music Month and will feature hands-on art workshops, discussions, live music and more. Keep reading.
“Black Panther” Screening
Victoria Yards will kick off its Friday movie nights with a free showing of Marvel’s “Black Panther.” Grab a bite from participating food trucks and enjoy live music before the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Keep reading.
GRACEfest Arts Festival
Opening night includes an Equity Art Exhibition, complete with guest speakers and performances from local artists. Keep reading.
Eat Black Charlotte Week
Throughout the week, 35 restaurants, food trucks and dessert vendors will offer pre-fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner. It culminates on June 12 with the Food & Brew Festival followed by the Desserts & Drinks soiree. Keep reading.
Saturday
Uptown Photo Walk with E. Mackey
Photographer E. Mackey will lead a walk through uptown Charlotte to explore local architecture and landscapes. Mackey is the creator of the new exhibition, “Choose Your Weapon,” a visual representation from his journey covering last summer’s movement for Black lives. Keep reading.
GRACEfest Arts Festival
Bring the family out for Day 2 featuring an indoor/outdoor festival spotlighting all forms of art. Keep reading.
BOOM Springboard
BOOM Charlotte creatives return with two 30-minute poetry and dance performances at Camp North End and Plaza Midwood. Keep reading.
Springs of Achievement sculpture tour
Docents and tour guides with the Fort Mill History Museum lead an outdoor experience to learn more about the history and people the Springs of Achievement statues represent. Keep reading.
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3
Violinist Simone Porter joins the Charlotte Symphony for the virtual performance — only one of five concertos that Mozart composed for the violin. Keep reading.
Sunday
Purple Note 5: Celebrating the Life of Prince Through Jazz
The Sol Kitchen hosts its fifth annual Purple Note with Charlotte musicians playing some of the icon’s most popular hits. A surprise guest from the Prince family will make an appearance at the outdoor concert. Keep reading.
Looking Ahead
African American Heritage Festival (June 8-12)
The Charlotte Museum of History will host its fourth African American Heritage Festival. Virtual and in-person events will run Tuesday through Saturday. Keep reading.
