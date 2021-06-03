What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

With the official start to summer just around the corner, Charlotte is getting a jump on summer events happening in and around the city. The weekend weather forecast predicts cloudy days in the low-to-mid 80s, providing some coverage from the sun and creating the perfect weather to go outside. From jazz concerts to walking tours, here are a few things to check out this weekend: Friday Art After Dark

"Art After Dark" is back after a two-year hiatus. This month's theme celebrates Black Music Month and will feature hands-on art workshops, discussions, live music and more. "Black Panther" Screening

Victoria Yards will kick off its Friday movie nights with a free showing of Marvel's "Black Panther." Grab a bite from participating food trucks and enjoy live music before the movie starts at 8:15 p.m.

GRACEfest Arts Festival

Opening night includes an Equity Art Exhibition, complete with guest speakers and performances from local artists. Eat Black Charlotte Week

Throughout the week, 35 restaurants, food trucks and dessert vendors will offer pre-fixe menus for lunch and/or dinner. It culminates on June 12 with the Food & Brew Festival followed by the Desserts & Drinks soiree. Saturday Uptown Photo Walk with E. Mackey

Photographer E. Mackey will lead a walk through uptown Charlotte to explore local architecture and landscapes. Mackey is the creator of the new exhibition, "Choose Your Weapon," a visual representation from his journey covering last summer's movement for Black lives. GRACEfest Arts Festival

Bring the family out for Day 2 featuring an indoor/outdoor festival spotlighting all forms of art. BOOM Springboard

BOOM Charlotte creatives return with two 30-minute poetry and dance performances at Camp North End and Plaza Midwood.