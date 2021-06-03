African American Heritage Festival offers hybrid schedule June 8-12

The Charlotte Museum of History will host its fourth African American Heritage Festival from June 8 through June 12 – ahead of Juneteenth – in hopes to recognize and educate residents on Charlotte’s Black history.

Adria Focht, the museum’s president and CEO, said it’s important now more than ever that children and adults in the Charlotte community acknowledge and accept Charlotte’s whole history – from the institution of slavery to the social justice movement of today.

“It’s so important to recognize, to acknowledge, to accept the continuum of Black history in the United States and in Mecklenburg County to enact any type of real change,” she said.

Focht adds that one of the festival’s goals is to raise the voices of underrepresented people in Charlotte’s historical narratives.

“We haven’t done the best job of preserving and representing our built history, particularly African American history,” she said.