Rosa Parks market set to return with new location and Juneteenth celebration

The Rosa Parks Farmers Market will kick off its sixth season with a Juneteenth celebration at a new location in the Historic West End. The market will open Tuesday, June 15, at the West Complex (1600 W. Trade St.).

The celebration will feature African drumming, music, entertainment and food samples courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Vivian Stuart, the market’s manager, told QCity Metro.

Along with fruits, vegetables and the typical fare, the market will provide health education, guest lectures and healthy cooking demonstrations.

Stuart said being stationed at West Complex for the season, along with its other attractions, will help the market expand its audience and ultimate mission — to transform lives through access and education.

“We have to do whatever we can to help build up the people in the community and to see them in a place of self determination,” she said. “That includes overcoming the processed foods causing a great deal of health issues like diabetes and cancer.”