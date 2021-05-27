What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

A special guest is helping the Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball club kick off its inaugural season on May 27.
Earvin “Magic” Johnson will throw the Opening Day first pitch for Gastonia’s new pro baseball team as they take on the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Barnstormers.
Tickets are still available for Thursday’s game, which starts at 6:50 p.m. at the CaroMont Health Park in downtown Gastonia. The ballpark anchors the city’s new Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) District.
Brandon Bellamy, the team’s majority owner, told Fox46 Charlotte that he’s business partners with the NBA legend in Momentus Hospitality Group, which will provide food and beverage operations at the FUSE.
Here are staff picks for other things to do this Memorial Day weekend:
Friday
Matthews Outdoor Concert Series
Guitarist Terence Young is providing the musical backdrop for this free, monthly outdoor event. Food and dessert trucks will be available on site. Keep reading.
Durag Fest Yearbook
The “Met Gala of Durags” is back next month. But first, get your outfit together for the annual Durag Fest and drop by the photoshoot to be part of the first-ever Durag Fest yearbook. Keep reading.
Saturday
Memorial Day Trail Race
Start Memorial Day weekend with a Saturday morning race through the Whitewater Center’s trail system. Choose from five- and eight-mile options. Keep reading.
An Afternoon on the Grounds
Guests can explore the eight acres of the Charlotte Museum of History on a self-guided tour. Enjoy the garden or use the digital guidebook to learn about the people who lived and worked at the Rock House. Keep reading.
Sunday
Gospel Sunday
Catch the livestream performance featuring Maria Howell and the El Lambert Band. Keep reading.
Click here to submit your events to our events calendar. To keep up with events and ticket giveaways, sign up for our free Morning Brew newsletter.
Partner Events
This weekend at the Mint Museum Randolph, Theatre Charlotte presents Shakespeare’s most popular comedy — A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Four young lovers get tangled in games of fantasy, love and dreams in an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. True love is anything but smooth in this captivating comedy. Reserve your seat.
Also, enjoy free admission to the Mint Museum Randolph, food trucks, live music and a cash bar during Party in the Park. Get free tickets.
An Intimate Night of Live Soul with Anthony David
GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Anthony David is performing at QC Social this Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Get tickets.
Photo of the Week
You may (or may not) have noticed the carnival that popped up this week near the corner of Eastway Drive and The Plaza.
Want to head out? Here’s what you need to know before the carnival shuts down on May 30:
Location: 4525 The Plaza (Roses/Dollar Tree/Citi Trends plaza parking lot)
Hours: Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $1 each or 24 for $20 (rides require 3-5 tickets); wristbands are $25 on weekdays and $30 on the weekend. (*Cash only, according to a sign we saw on the ticket booth)