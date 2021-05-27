What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

A special guest is helping the Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball club kick off its inaugural season on May 27. Earvin “Magic” Johnson will throw the Opening Day first pitch for Gastonia’s new pro baseball team as they take on the Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Barnstormers. Tickets are still available for Thursday’s game, which starts at 6:50 p.m. at the CaroMont Health Park in downtown Gastonia. The ballpark anchors the city’s new Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) District. Brandon Bellamy, the team’s majority owner, told Fox46 Charlotte that he’s business partners with the NBA legend in Momentus Hospitality Group, which will provide food and beverage operations at the FUSE. Here are staff picks for other things to do this Memorial Day weekend: Friday

Matthews Outdoor Concert Series

Guitarist Terence Young is providing the musical backdrop for this free, monthly outdoor event. Food and dessert trucks will be available on site. Keep reading. Durag Fest Yearbook

The “Met Gala of Durags” is back next month. But first, get your outfit together for the annual Durag Fest and drop by the photoshoot to be part of the first-ever Durag Fest yearbook. Keep reading. Saturday Memorial Day Trail Race

Start Memorial Day weekend with a Saturday morning race through the Whitewater Center’s trail system. Choose from five- and eight-mile options. Keep reading. An Afternoon on the Grounds

Guests can explore the eight acres of the Charlotte Museum of History on a self-guided tour. Enjoy the garden or use the digital guidebook to learn about the people who lived and worked at the Rock House. Keep reading. Sunday Gospel Sunday

Catch the livestream performance featuring Maria Howell and the El Lambert Band. Keep reading.