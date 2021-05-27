Popular restaurateurs announce new restaurant group

Chef Greg and Subrina Collier have a new title: restaurant group owners.

The couple announced Wednesday the formation of BayHaven Restaurant Group, a nod to the couple’s Memphis roots — Greg grew up in the Whitehaven area near Graceland, while Subrina grew up in the North Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, also known as The Bay.

Last month, the Colliers revealed plans for the inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival taking place Oct. 22-24 at Camp North End. The three-day event will now be known as the BayHaven Food & Wine Festival.

Subrina, a 2020 James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow, says the pandemic spotlighted the lack of diversity in the restaurant industry locally, regionally and nationally.

“We want to use our platform to highlight Black culinarians and help them become business owners while furthering our long-time mission: to offer a wider range of hospitality establishments through the Black lens,” she said.