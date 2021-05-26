A city-county program to reduce violent crime now has a name

City and county officials unveiled the name of a program they put in place to reduce violent crime in Charlotte, especially along designated corridors, including Beatties Ford Road. The Alternatives to Violence program will train and pay community members to detect and interrupt potential conflicts before they escalate. Money also will go address some of the chronic problems that can lead to crime, such as youth unemployment. At a press conference Tuesday outside the Government Center, Mecklenburg County Commissioners Chair George Dunlap said the program is a step toward reducing the violence that is “plaguing and affecting communities.” For two years in a row, Charlotte has seen its homicide count top 100. As of May 26, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had reported 42 homicides for 2021. “Violence has a domino effect, oftentimes leaving trails of trauma in its path, not only for its victims, but for the community at large,” Dunlap said.

The Youth Advocate Program [YAP], a national nonprofit known for its family-based alternatives to youth incarceration, will provide 24/7 on-call support for the program. It will also connect the high-crime community with resources for housing, health, mental health and substance abuse support. Gary Ivory, president of YAP, said the nonprofit will bring to Charlotte what it has brought to other large cities struggling with violent crime — filling gaps left by existing public safety efforts while providing community members with jobs. “The key to success for YAP’s programs is hiring people from the community from which we are serving,” Ivory said on Tuesday. Ivory said ATV will create jobs for, and pay stipends to, youth in targeted communities, thus helping them avoid the “underground economy and violence.” Crime on the Corridor City officials and community groups have worked for years to contain crime along sections of Beatties Ford Road, especially in the commercial district where Beatties Ford intersects with LaSalle Street. In January 2020, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department [CMPD] identified the area around that intersection as one of four “hot spots” for crime, listing drug activity and a homeless population as contributing factors.