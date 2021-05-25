State offers $25 gift cards for Covid-19 vaccine recipients and drivers in four counties

This story was originally published by Carolina Public Press.

In an effort to encourage North Carolinians to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Human Services announced a $25 gift card incentive for recipients and drivers at designated sites in four counties: Guilford, Mecklenburg, Rockingham and Rowan.

People 18 and older who receive any of the Covid-19 vaccines at participating sites between May 26 and June 8 will receive a $25 Summer Cash Card.

Recipients may schedule an appointment, but the three sites in Guilford and four sites in Mecklenburg also accept walk-in clients. The site locations for Rowan and Rockingham are not yet listed on the department’s website.

Anyone 18 and older who drives a recipient to a designated vaccine site is also eligible for a gift card under the new program. The incentive is limited to one card per visit, but there is no limit on how many times a driver may bring recipients to sites and receive a card for each visit.