Duke’s Mayo Classic to feature HBCU matchup in 2022 and 2027

The Aggie-Eagle football rivalry is headed back to the Queen City. North Carolina A&T State University Aggies and North Carolina Central University Eagles will be the featured matchup for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday. As part of a two-game series, the teams will return to play in Charlotte in 2027. “That’s a storied rivalry. We’re just pleased that we’re able to attract an HBCU game to the Duke’s Mayo Classic,” said Danny Morrison, executive director at Charlotte Sports Foundation. N.C. A&T and N.C. Central will be the first Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams to play in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Often, the contest is between schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) during the opening weekend of college football season. NCCU of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will be the home team in 2022 and alternate with N.C. A&T of the Big South Conference as home team in 2027.

With schools separated by roughly 50 miles, the Aggies and the Eagles first met on the gridiron in 1924. From 1994 through 2005, the teams faced each other in the official Aggie-Eagle Classic at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Intensity of the rivalry has lived on with fans even though the game no longer carries the official title. Charlotte has served as a neutral site twice before, according to the schools’ athletic departments, with games played at Memorial Stadium in 1990 and 2008. The Aggies lead the series 52–34–5. “We are looking forward to taking one of college football’s great rivalries and moving it to the Queen City of Charlotte,” said Earl Hilton III, N.C. A&T director of athletics. “This will be a fantastic experience for our student-athletes, students, university community and fans,” said NCCU Director of Athletics Ingrid Wicker McCree. “We have a solid alumni and fan base in the Greater Charlotte area, and we are excited about bringing this game to their backyard.” The Aggies shutout the Eagles, 54-0, during their last meeting on Nov. 23, 2019 in Greensboro. N.C. A&T leads the series. Photo courtesy of N.C. A&T Both schools’ strong alumni bases played a role in the decision to invite the teams to participate, says Morrison. Bringing the matchup to the Queen City would mean the return of a high-profile event showcasing HBCU sports and culture. That distinction previously belonged to the CIAA basketball tournament, which ended a 15-year run in Charlotte in 2020.