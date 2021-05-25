An aging West End building will be renovated as office space for small businesses

A small building on Beatties Ford Road that once housed the office of a prominent Black business owner is about to undergo a major renovation, the latest in a series of investments by a new generation of young, Black entrepreneurs looking to reshape the Historic West End. Erika Troutman, the building’s new owner, bought the white, clapboard structure at 1202 Beatties Ford Road in March 2020 and will renovate it to provide office space for small businesses. On Saturday, surrounded by family and friends, Troutman held a symbolic groundbreaking to signal the start of the renovation work, which should last three to four months. In an interview with QCity Metro, Troutman said she experienced homelessness as a child. The property, she said, is an investment in her children’s future, to ensure that they avoid some of the obstacles she faced in life. “To come from that to where I am today was nothing but God,” said Troutman, who works as a finance manager at a local bank. “I’ll never forget that, and I make sure I pay it forward everyday.” Erika Troutman, right, with husband Christopher Troutman; daughter, Kristyn and son Chris Jr. (Photo: QCity Metro)

Troutman told QCity Metro that she already has found a likely client who has expressed interest in renting each office in the 1,040-square-feet building. L.D. Melton The building, built in 1926, sits along a corridor that is undergoing significant change. Next door is the recently-built Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Metro Division. Less than a block away, a California investor is making plans to redevelop the historic Excelsior Club to include a boutique hotel, restaurant and small music venue. Johnson C. Smith University is a short walk away, and beyond that, the Five Points area is humming with new investment projects, including retail, a public plaza and the Charlotte Area Transit System’s CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar. To the west, investor Christoper Dennis has purchased two buildings with plans for major redevelopment. Troutman paid $145,000 to purchase the building, according to property records. For decades, it had been home to L.D. Melton Financial Services, owned by Larry Douglas Melton, a prominent business owner. When Melton died in 2019, the building passed to his wife, Evelyn Melton. Larry Melton was a 1972 graduate of Livingstone College, where he starred as a defensive tackle on the school’s football team. He had a brief stint with the National Football League team in Washington, D.C., then started his own business, selling insurance and investment products. At one point, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities. Overcoming obstacles Troutman said finding the property was fate. Beating out a developer who also wanted to buy the building required making a connection.