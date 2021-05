R&B icon Stephanie Mills returns with a message of Black empowerment — and a music video filmed in uptown Charlotte

It took a pandemic, a national reckoning over race, plus some well-timed words from a friend, but after nearly 17 years away from recording studios, R&B icon Stephanie Mills is back in the business of making music. Last week, Mills, 64, who recorded some of the best love-making music of the 1970s and ’80s and famously portrayed Dorothy in the Broadway musical “The Wiz,” was inside a historic church in uptown Charlotte, where she and a local crew filmed a music video to accompany the release of her upcoming single, “Let’s Do The Right Thing.” Unlike the love songs that earned her a 1981 Grammy Award and countless other honors, Mills’ latest offering delivers a message of Black empowerment. “The message is for Black people to come together and do the right thing for us, not to look to others to help us or give us a helping hand,” Mills said during a break from filming inside Historic Grace AME Zion Church on Brevard Street. The song will be released on June 19 — Juneteenth — a date rich in Black symbolism.

QCity Metro thanks its sponsors. Become One.

With all that has happened over the past year, Mill said, she wanted to “come out with something that was positive.” Her manager, Amp Harris, compared the song and its socially conscious message to the 1971 classic “What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye. “Stephanie is really about uplifting her people. She is really about Black power,” he said. “It’s just a moving, positive, uplifting song for people of color.” Harris said he and Mills, who has called the Charlotte area home for 30-plus years, talked often during the pandemic and what he calls “the George Floyd Movement.” “She didn’t want to just do another song about, you know, love, relationships,” he said. “She wanted her first single coming out to be talking about bringing our people together.” The video, which will debut in New York City, also around Juneteenth, includes four local artists who are seen painting interpretive images of Mills as the diminutive performer — she stands about 4 feet 9 inches — intones around them. (Vocally, she hasn’t lost a step.)

QCity Metro thanks its sponsors. Become One.