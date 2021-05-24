Eat Black Charlotte Week adds to growing spotlight on Black culinary scene

Organizers behind Eat Black Charlotte are continuing local efforts to spotlight Black-owned food businesses with Eat Black Charlotte Week, happening June 4-12.

Erique Berry, Jenelle Kellam, Lorri Ashly Lofton, Cory Wilkins, DeAnna Taylor, Ryan Jones, Shay Jackson and Amber Owens are known for chronicling their foodie tales on social media. They formed Eat Black Charlotte last summer as more people sought to spend dollars at Black-owned businesses amid the social justice movement. The #eatblkclt hashtag grew quickly, showcasing posts of where to eat and drink in the Charlotte area.

Eat Black Charlotte Week joins other events amplifying local Black restaurants and their owners. Black Business Owners of Charlotte recently held Savor Black Charlotte and announced Charlotte Black Restaurant Week will return this fall Oct. 18-31. Greg and Subrina Collier of Leah & Louise will launch the inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival Oct. 22-24.

“Even though it’s been a year since we started, we want to make sure that people still keep the Black restaurants in mind past us using a hashtag,” said Wilkins, who runs the platform, DailySpecialCLT. “That’s why we want to continue these events to put the restaurants at the forefront.”

The participating lineup includes 35 restaurants, food trucks and dessert vendors offering pre-fixe menus throughout the week. Eat Black Charlotte Week culminates on June 12 with the Food & Brew Festival at Unknown Brewing Co. followed by Desserts & Drinks at 1501 South Mint. Get your tickets here.