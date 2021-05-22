Mother of missing 4-year-old girl charged with murder

A Charlotte woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after the police received reports that her 4-year-old daughter had not been seen for several months and human remains were found at a home in northwest Charlotte.

The 31-year-old woman also was charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and felony concealing a death.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department withheld the child’s name pending positive identification.

CMPD began investigating after the department got reports that the child was missing and that a homicide might have been committed. Detectives searched a home in the 3700 block of Braden Drive, where they discovered the remains, believed to be those of the child.

Detectives questioned several people, including the child’s mother, who was charged and arrested.