You’ve got big plans and the drive for a whole new experience. It’s time to take the next step in your life, no matter where you started. Setbacks haven’t stopped you yet, and you shouldn’t let them now. That’s why Central Piedmont Community College is proud to help fund your dreams with a perfect scholarship to suit your needs.

With more than $3 million in scholarship funding available for students, Central Piedmont won’t let the cost of college weigh you down and stop you from achieving your goals. Here are some of our top scholarships available this fall:

49erNext

49erNext is a program for Central Piedmont students who plan to transfer to UNC Charlotte to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Students who participate in this program are guaranteed admission at UNC Charlotte after completing an eligible associate degree at Central Piedmont while earning the required minimum GPA. The 49erNext Scholarship is available to cover the cost of full tuition, books, and fees at Central Piedmont.

Bank of America Bridge to Careers Initiative

The Bank of America Bridge to Careers Initiative is designed to provide Black and Hispanic/Latino students with access to education and skills training that lead to high-demand, meaningful careers in the Charlotte region. Students enrolled in Bridge to Careers career-training fields are eligible for scholarships covering tuition, books, fees, and materials and will receive structured advising support, career coaching, and career placement support services.

Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship helps community college students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are a continuing education student in a high-demand workforce training program that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential, you may be eligible for a GEER scholarship. The GEER continuing education scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program — whichever is more.

Levine Scholarship

The Levine Scholarship is intended to remove financial need as a barrier to higher education by providing financial assistance to deserving students at Central Piedmont who have excelled academically. Levine Scholars enrolled on a full-time basis (12 or more credit hours) will receive up to $4,000 per academic year, for a maximum of two academic years, to pay for tuition, required fees, and textbooks

Merancas Technical Careers Scholarship

The Merancas Technical Careers Scholarship provides assistance to students enrolled at Central Piedmont in technical career programs that will lead to employment upon completion. Merancas Scholarships are available to students of any age who are enrolled in a variety of technical careers programs such as nursing, culinary arts, information technology, criminal justice, welding, automotive technician, and many more. Scholarships can be used to cover the costs of tuition, books, materials, and for short-term training certificates and degree programs.

Opportunity Scholarship

Central Piedmont Opportunity Scholarships provide students with financial need the support they need to obtain a two-year degree in a variety of career-related fields. The scholarship will cover the full cost of attendance to Central Piedmont — tuition, books, and fees — for two years. Recipients also receive a notebook computer to meet their digital needs.

Strengthening Teachers, Reaching Individuals, Valuing Everyone (STRIVE) Scholarship in Early Childhood Education

STRIVE is a North Carolina scholarship for early childhood education students provided in partnership with the Foundation for the Carolinas and Mecklenburg County. The STRIVE scholarship can help you earn your degree to become a childcare worker, preschool teacher, or pre-K teacher in North Carolina. STRIVE scholars who successfully complete the program will also be ready to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program in birth-Kindergarten licensure. The scholarship can help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, and technology needs for your coursework.

Scholarship applications for the fall 2021 semester are due July 30. Four-week summer classes begin June 15 and the fall 2021 semester begins August 16.

Find out if you qualify for these scholarships and others by visiting cpcc.edu/afford.