What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

After more than a year of Covid restrictions, the CDC says it's now safe for vaccinated people to resume doing normal things, with a few restrictions and precautions, of course. That means Charlotte is starting to buzz again with live events. Weekend weather: lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. (Could it be that summer finally has arrived?) Here are staff picks for this weekend: Thursday

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet

Award-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis delivers an intimate outdoor performance featuring music by jazz greats like Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and more. Friday "In the Line of Sight" Closing Reception

See a final view of photographer Joshua Galloway's exhibit that explores the intersection of humanity and activism on the front lines. SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam

Charlotte's three-time national championship team of spoken-word poetry performs, including Slammaster Boris 'Bluz' Rogers — the 13th-ranked individual poet in the world. Evenings at the Park

This May, spend Evenings at the Park with your Charlotte Symphony! Enjoy a delightful blend of classical favorites as you relax under the clouds at Symphony Park. This new casual, acoustic series presents selections from Beethoven, Debussy, Mozart, and more at a familiar setting in SouthPark. Saturday West Complex Launch Block Party

Enjoy free food, entertainment and local vendors at the new West End outdoor entertainment space. ICYMI: The site for this Block Party event, the parking lot of a former A&P supermarket, recently was gifted to Johnson C. Smith University by the Duke Endowment.