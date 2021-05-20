What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

After more than a year of Covid restrictions, the CDC says it’s now safe for vaccinated people to resume doing normal things, with a few restrictions and precautions, of course.
Weekend weather: lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. (Could it be that summer finally has arrived?)
Here are staff picks for this weekend:
Thursday
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet
Award-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis delivers an intimate outdoor performance featuring music by jazz greats like Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and more. Keep reading.
Friday
“In the Line of Sight” Closing Reception
See a final view of photographer Joshua Galloway’s exhibit that explores the intersection of humanity and activism on the front lines. Keep reading.
SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam
Charlotte’s three-time national championship team of spoken-word poetry performs, including Slammaster Boris ‘Bluz’ Rogers — the 13th-ranked individual poet in the world. Keep reading.
Evenings at the Park
This May, spend Evenings at the Park with your Charlotte Symphony! Enjoy a delightful blend of classical favorites as you relax under the clouds at Symphony Park. This new casual, acoustic series presents selections from Beethoven, Debussy, Mozart, and more at a familiar setting in SouthPark. Keep reading.
Saturday
West Complex Launch Block Party
Enjoy free food, entertainment and local vendors at the new West End outdoor entertainment space. Keep reading.
ICYMI: The site for this Block Party event, the parking lot of a former A&P supermarket, recently was gifted to Johnson C. Smith University by the Duke Endowment. Read our story.
Bloom! Pop Up Market @Life Suites
Grab a friend and head uptown to the Bloom! Pop-Up Market at Life Suites for an afternoon of mindful shopping, self-care chats, and good vibes! Hosted by Musa Moon and MoaZen Jewelry. Keep reading.
This weekend at the Raptor Center, Theatre Charlotte presents Shakespeare’s most popular comedy — A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Four young lovers get tangled in games of fantasy, love and dreams in an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. True love is anything but smooth in this captivating comedy. Reserve your seat.
Photo of the Week
Congrats to newlyweds Quinton Brown and Bryanna Norwood, who were married over the weekend at the Duke Mansion.
Last month, we spotlighted the couple in our QCity Brides series.
QCity Brides features engagements, weddings and vow renewal stories of Black couples with connections to the Charlotte area. Get the details.
Photo: Harry McLaughlin Photography