New fund offers loans to small and minority-owned businesses hurt by Covid-19 pandemic

Applications for a new fund looking to help small businesses in the South recover from the long-term economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic are now open.

The Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund is financing loans of up to $100,000 to small businesses in North Carolina and 14 other states.

The program was created by 13 Community Development Financial Institutions with the intention of supporting small and minority-owned businesses. The SOAR Fund currently has $50 million, but fundraising is underway to raise an additional $100 million.

In North Carolina, the Natural Capital Investment Fund is the CDFI that will finance loans to the state’s small business owners.

“Its objective is to provide support to small businesses, those with fewer than 50 employees that have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Rick Larson, senior vice president of the Natural Capital Investment Fund.