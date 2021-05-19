BatteryXchange and Smart Girls HQ each awarded $50,000 NC IDEA grants

Charlotte startups BatteryXchange and Smart Girls HQ were among the eight North Carolina companies each awarded a $50,000 seed grant from NC IDEA. The Durham-based private foundation announced the winners Thursday after a three-month selection process that drew 174 applicants from across the state. NC IDEA supports North Carolina entrepreneurs through grants, programs and access to a resource network to accelerate their growth. The $50,000 seed grants are given twice a year to innovative early-stage companies with a proven concept. Since its inception in 2006, the NC IDEA seed grant program has awarded more than $7.5 million in non-dilutive funding to 169 companies in North Carolina. Non-dilutive funding doesn’t require founders to sell any equity shares of their company. Thom Ruhe, CEO and president of NC IDEA, said the foundation has now awarded the most seed grants to date. “Even more promising is seeing our work to support equitable economic development through entrepreneurship and expand our statewide funding footprint directly reflected in the under-served communities represented in this diverse cohort,” he added.

Other recipients include: Active Defender (Carthage); Couplet Care (Durham); Darë Vegan Cheese (Asheville); Protect3D (Durham); Stemz (Winston-Salem); and Your Minute Mechanic (Winterville). BatteryXchange Third time’s a charm for Desmond Wiggan, who previously applied for the competitive seed grant. He and Aubrey Yeboah co-founded BatteryXchange in 2019 and evolved the prototype into a mobile app that allows cell phone users to rent portable batteries from nearby kiosks. “Honestly, what has been hindering our growth has been capital,” Wiggan said during a phone interview on Friday. “The validation from such a respected support organization in the region is one thing, just to say that we’re on the right track.” Funds will go toward adding new kiosk machines to the Charlotte market, upgrading the mobile application and building out a sales team, according to Wiggan. BatteryXchange kiosks are currently located in four locations: 7th Street Public Market and Ink N Ivy in uptown Charlotte, Whiskey Warehouse in Plaza Midwood and Brazwells Pub in Madison Park. Photo courtesy of Desmond Wiggan While he says the grant is a blessing, the 31-year-old acknowledged the toll the past year has taken on him in efforts to grow the company. “I’m actually pitch-fatigued out,” said Wiggan, who also placed second in Black Men Ventures’ inaugural Black Founders Pitch competition last month and netted $7,300. “It’s a lot because you put so much into it — you got to do pitch scrubs, sessions with people, craft your messaging — because all of the pitches are different.”