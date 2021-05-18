JCSU students must be vaccinated before returning to campus

Johnson C. Smith University joins a growing list of universities requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.

The university made the announcement Monday via social media. Livingstone College also will require vaccinations..

Under the JCSU policy, shots are required at least two weeks before students return. So with classes set to start on Aug. 16, students must be fully vaccinated by July 30. Students who plan to participate in summer activities on campus would face an earlier deadline.

The school will require proof of vaccination, the announcement said.

JCSU did not specify whether the mandate will apply to faculty and staff.