After Saturday homicide, police charge 2 with murder

Two men are in jail charged with first-degree murder following the kiling of a 41-year-old man in northeast Charlotte on Saturday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the men were arrested in connection with the death of Ray Marese Garlins.

The police found Garlins dead outside a home in the 1700 block of Finchley Drive, just off Eastway drive. He had been shot, according to CMPD.

Moments earlier patrol officers had heard gunfire in the area and went to investigate.

Later on Saturday, the police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Detectives placed him at the location based on signals from an electronic monitoring device, the department said. A second suspect, age 24, surrendered to the authorities on Monday.