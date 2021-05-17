Find your favorite childhood treats inside this west Charlotte candy shop

Do you know other Charlotte-area couples who run a business together? Tell us more in this five-question survey. Couple: Lamont and Kristina George

How long in relationship? Married since 2009

How long in business together? Scooter Snacks & More since 2016 Looking for your favorite old-school candy? Chances are you’ll find it inside this west Charlotte candy shop. Lamont and Kristina George opened Scooter Snacks & More five years ago in the City West Commons plaza at the corner of West Boulevard and Remount Road after relocating from their hometown of St. Louis. “We wanted to go back to the ways of old when kids only had $1 and wanted some candy,” Lamont said.

Around 2013, they partnered with the shop’s namesake — Lamont’s friend, Scooter — to open the original Scooter Snacks & More in St. Louis. Mary Jane taffies, Dubble Bubble gum and Sugar Babies soft chews are among the 50-plus brands to satisfy your sweet tooth. For something a little more filling, the shop sells pizza, hot dogs, nachos and other snacks. It was the concert business that actually brought the Georges to the Queen City. As a concert promoter, Lamont brought artists like Charlie Wilson, New Edition and Floetry to perform in venues across the midwest. When the couple saw growing opportunities in the Southeast, they realized they needed a new home base. “You could have someone perform here in Charlotte on Friday and then in South Carolina on Saturday,” Kristina said. Before the pandemic, a space inside the candy shop served as a box office for concert tickets. Now, it’s used as a tutoring area or space for birthday parties. Lamont and Kristina converted a space previously used as ticket box office into a multipurpose room. Photo: QCity Metro With their family back in St. Louis, the Georges saw west Charlotte as a place to build community.