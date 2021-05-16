Developer outlines vision for new Excelsior Club

The California-based developer who bought the Excelsior Club with plans to redevelop the property said he wants to recapture the Excelsior’s legacy as a center of Black social and political activity. “It’s really important that African American politicians can meet there, and all the community groups in the neighborhood can meet there,” Darius Anderson, founder and CEO of Kenwood Investments, said Friday during a virtual update for community members. Anderson said some events held at the Excelsior would carry no costs for neighborhood groups. Plans for the site include a boutique hotel, an upscale restaurant and an indoor/outdoor performance area. Kenwood Investments bought the property at 921 Beatties Ford in January 2020. The Excelsior closed to the public in 2016.

Anderson said that, despite some architectural challenges, he wants to keep the building’s existing structure but would add large windows to the left and right of the entrance to bring in light. On the left side of the property, where a parking lot currently sits, plans call for an attached, three-floor hotel with roughly 50 rooms. The hotel would wrap around the lot to create a courtyard, which guests could access from the hotel’s second floor. The courtyard would be part of an indoor/outdoor concert area. A restaurant would anchor the first floor, coupled with a hall of fame of sorts that would feature the faces and voices of some of the famous people who once graced the Excelsior club — from legendary musicians like Louis Armstrong to politicians like former president Bill Clinton. Anderson confirmed that Neighboring Concepts, based in the Historic West End and led by Darrel Williams, will head the design team. Anderson showed conceptional drawing (below) that he described as preliminary. (Click each drawing to expand.) Obstacles remain To make it all happen, Anderson said, the Excelsior will need more space.