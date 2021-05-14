Weekend News Quiz – May 14

Last week 80% of quiz takers knew Wells Fargo donated $1 million to JCSU. Only 25% knew that May is Small Business Month in Charlotte and why we launched Black on the Map.
Last week’s winner was Philip Tate.
Now for this week’s questions:
Last week 80% of quiz takers knew Wells Fargo donated $1 million to JCSU. Only 25% knew that May is Small Business Month in Charlotte and why we launched Black on the Map.
Last week’s winner was Philip Tate.
Now for this week’s questions:
Share your thoughts about this article: Click here