City of Charlotte awards Mama’s Caribbean Grill owner with international business honor

It’s been an exciting week for Charlotte entrepreneur Vinroy Reid. He received the CIC International Entrepreneur Award and shared news that Mama’s Caribbean Grill, the Central Avenue staple popular for its Jamaican cuisine, reopens after a two-month hiatus due to renovations.

A small crowd of friends and family gathered inside the restaurant Wednesday as Mayor Vi Lyles and members of the Charlotte International Cabinet (CIC) virtually presented Reid with the award during the annual Mayor’s International Community Awards (MICA).

Reid, a native of Jamaica, opened Mama’s Caribbean Grill in 2000 at 1504 Central Avenue as a way to connect his Caribbean food and culture to the Charlotte community.

“My vision for this location in Charlotte was to make certain that a piece of where I am from and who I am, was able to reach the community,” said Reid, who moved to the city in 1994. “I come from a place in Jamaica where we get to know who’s in our community. I know that I had to create a space that I could carry on this tradition to share the culture, food and heritage.”

Nominees are people who become U.S. citizens and start a business that makes a lasting contribution to the Charlotte community.