Suspect arrested, charged with shooting into home; two others being sought

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a 20-year-old man with shooting into an occupied residence in southwest Charlotte.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on May 8, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1100 block of Nations Drive, where they found two houses and four vehicles that had been struck by gunfire from more than 50 rifle and pistol rounds. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect was arrested two days later and charged with felony conspiracy, two counts of discharge weapon into occupied dwelling, and four counts of injury to personal property.

CMPD released a video of the incident, which shows an orange, late-model car stopping near a home and three people opening fire as several people at the home scramble for cover. The care then turns around and drives away. Moments early, what appears to be a child can be seen riding a scooter in front of the home.

CMPD is looking for two other suspects who were in the car.