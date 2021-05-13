Police investigate fatal shooting in west Charlotte

A 22-year-old man has died after he was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department identified the victim as Jaylon Deshawn Webber.

Shortly after 1 a.m., CMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 2600 block of Freedom Drive. When officers arrived, they found Webber with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

CMPD released no other information relating to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.