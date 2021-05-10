West Side land trust will add three affordable homes off Beatties Ford Road

Charis Blackmon was elated. Eighteen months after the West Side Community Land Trust unveiled plans for its first “permanently affordable” home, there she was on Friday with another big announcement. Three Charlotte families with modern homes they couldn’t use had decided that, rather than having the houses torn down to build from scratch, they would donate the still-useful houses, minus the land, to the land trust that Blackmon heads. The houses, all under 2,000 square feet, eventually will be loaded onto trucks and moved to vacant lots on Gilbert Street, just off Beatties Ford Road in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. There, they will be sold to families in need of affordable housing. The land trust will sell the home, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, for about $170,000 — a price point “virtually unavailable” in Charlotte, Blackmon said. “Right now we have a waiting list of about 70 individuals that are looking to purchase land trust homes,” Blackmon said, “and this is without any marketing.”

She said the land trust’s waiting list reflects the level of need for affordable housing in Charlotte, where the median listing price of homes currently on the market is just shy of $350,000, according to realtor.com. Blackmon said the homes would be sold to families making about 60% and 80% of the area’s median income (AMI), or about $50,000 and $67,000 for a family of four. The land trust model The West Side Community Land Trust got its start when concerned residents in the Enderly Park neighborhood decided to push back against some of the ill effects of gentrification. They had seen home prices around them soar, displacing longtime residents and making homeownership unaffordable for working families of modest means. That’s where the land trust model came in. A land trust sells homes at below-market prices but retains ownership of the land beneath those homes. The buyer agrees to accept a set rate of price appreciation if the home later is sold. This allows the land trust to buy back the home a below-market rate to keep it “permanently affordable” for future buyers.