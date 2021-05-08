Jury awards $10.5 million to former CMS student who was sexually assaulted by band director

A federal jury awarded $10.5 million to a former Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools student who was sexually assaulted by a band director at West Charlotte High School nearly a decade ago. The verdict, issued late Friday, came after four days of testimony during which lawyers for CMS sought to distance the school district from the actions of its former employee who, in 2016, pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the assault. The jury ordered CMS to pay the former student $7.5 million. The former band director, Duncan C. Gray, was ordered to pay $3 million. Weeping from the victim and his mother filled the courtroom as the deputy clerk read the judgement. Lawyers for CMS indicated they would appeal the decision.

Earlier in the day, Gray apologized to the victim from the witness stand. “I’m sorry. I regret it to no end,” he said. “I would never want any of my students to have to go through what he may very well be going through. To [the victim] and his family…in the sense of not only praying for myself, I pray for him and his family.” The former student, now in his early 20s, testified on Thursday that the 2011 assault left him struggling with feelings of anxiety, depression, anger and thoughts of suicide. “I’m unstable,” he said from the witness stand. “As much as I try to make it seem like I have it together, I don’t…I don’t, not in my mind.” Also read: ‘I don’t even know who I am’: former West Charlotte High student testifies about sexual assault by band director QCity Metro is withholding the former student’s name, which is customary when reporting about sexual assault victims.