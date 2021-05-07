Weekend News Quiz – May 7

Last week 65% of quiz takers knew the owners of Leah & Louis announced plans for Black Food & Wine festival for this October. Only 56% knew that Livingstone College partnered with a local DJ to sell his brand of water.
Now for this weeks questions:
Last week 65% of quiz takers knew the owners of Leah & Louis announced plans for Black Food & Wine festival for this October. Only 56% knew that Livingstone College partnered with a local DJ to sell his brand of water.
Now for this weeks questions:
Share your thoughts about this article: Click here