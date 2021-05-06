Johnson C. Smith University awarded $1 million grant from Wells Fargo

Johnson C. Smith University is one of nine recipients awarded grants as part of Wells Fargo’s $3.2 million pledge to address economic mobility, racial equity, support for minority-owned small businesses and student entrepreneurship.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf announced a $1 million grant to JCSU that will provide scholarships, financial health education and credit score development for students majoring in business and those with aspirations of entrepreneurship.

“It is evident that HBCUs play a critical role in the advancement of economic mobility for many Black Americans not just here in Charlotte but across the nation,”JCSU President Clarence Armbrister said during Wednesday’s presentation at the school’s Biddle Memorial Hall.

Armbrister noted JCSU’s longstanding relationship with Wells Fargo. Charlotte Executive Vice President Kendall Alley led the university’s most recent capital campaign that raised more than $159 million. Consumer banking executive Michelle Lee currently serves on the board of trustees. Mary Mack, head of consumer and small-business banking, is a former trustee.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Congresswoman Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Council member Malcolm Graham, a JCSU alumnus, also were on hand Wednesday to celebrate the significant gift.