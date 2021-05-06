Did CMS ignore warning signs about a former band director who sexually assaulted a West Charlotte High School student?

Nearly a year before he sexually assaulted a student at West Charlotte High School, Duncan C. Gray, a former Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) band director, sent a series of suggestive text messages to another West Charlotte student. “I love you more than you know,” Gray said in one of the texts. “I hope I don’t offend you, but you turn me on,” he said in another. CMS investigated and found the text messages to be inappropriate. Gray received a two-week suspension and a letter of reprimand. He was allowed to keep his job.

Those text messages, and how CMS responded in the wake of their discovery, now lay at the heart of a federal lawsuit against the school district. Lawyers for the former student who was molested by Gray are offering evidence in a Charlotte courtroom suggesting that CMS was negligent in its handling of Gray. In their opening statement on Tuesday, the plaintiff’s lawyers said Gray had “a well-known and well-documented history of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with students” and that CMS, in allowing Gray to remain at the school, ignored an obvious threat. The student, now in his early 20s, is seeking unspecified damages from Gray and the school district. On Wednesday, Kenneth Lynch, a criminal investigator for CMS Police, testified that district officials first learned of Gray’s text messages when a calculus teacher at West Charlotte High alerted school administrators of “explicit messages” between a student in his class and Gray. Lynch, who led the investigation, said he found no evidence in the text messages to “prove criminal charges.” But lawyers for the former student who later was molested by Gray have argued that, by leaving Gray to teach at the school, CMS was negligent in its duty to protect their client.