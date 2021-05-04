Civil trial set to begin against CMS and former West Charlotte band leader who sexually assaulted student

A former West Charlotte High School student who was sexually assaulted by a band director will be in court today seeking financial damages. The lawsuit names as defendants the former director, Duncan Carol Gray, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The trial is set to begin nearly five years after Gray, 64, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with the student. He was sentenced to 30 months of supervised probation, ordered to undergo psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, perform community service and pay $622.50 in court costs.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the former student, who is not being named in this article because he is a victim of sexual assault.

A lawyer representing the student alleges in court documents that CMS knew of prior complaints against Gray and did not act to remove him from the school. The lawsuit states that Gray had “a well-known and well-documented history of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with students.”

The suit points to an instance in March 2011 when allegations were made that Gray had exchanged sexually explicit messages with a CMS student. The school district suspended the band leader for two weeks, the suit alleges.