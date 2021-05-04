As city looks to revamp arts funding, independent artists demand ‘seat at the table’

Opposition is growing among local, independent artists over a plan that would change how the city of Charlotte funds the arts sector.

A group calling itself ART Future (Artists Revisioning The Future) is demanding greater transparency and public input before the plan is taken to City Council for a vote.

In a letter to council members and City Manager Marcus Jones, more than 200 artists, creatives, clergy and community members demanded to have “a seat at the table.”

Under a three-year plan submitted by Jones, the city would dramatically increase funding for the arts but would shift funding decisions (and millions of dollars) away from the Arts & Science Council (ASC), which historically has directed those dollars.

In recent years, after an admitted history of discriminatory grant-making, the ASC had begun to shift more funding to community groups and artists of color.