How ‘Black on the Map’ tells the story of Black businesses in the Charlotte area

In recognition of Small Business Month in Charlotte, we’ve launched our latest project, “Black on the Map” — a living, digital locator that tracks Charlotte-area Black businesses.
Why it matters: While reporting on the local impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and 2020 racial and social justice movements, we saw the need for extended coverage on Black-owned businesses.
While some business owners shuttered their doors, others launched new ventures that adapted to the “new normal.” We saw an opportunity as a Black-led media organization to develop a platform that complements our reporting on the local Black business ecosystem.
How it works: View the complete list of businesses or filter by category. In the desktop version, you can view businesses nearest to you.
Our map is pre-populated with more than 150 Black businesses and will be updated twice a month.
Business owners and you, the consumers, can help us grow Black on the Map by telling us about those currently not featured. Each submission is vetted by our team for accuracy.
While Phase 1 is dedicated to businesses with physical locations, Phase 2 will include Black-owned businesses that are mobile- and web-based. The next phase also will include Black-led nonprofit organizations.
The database puts Black businesses in front of the 165,000 people who visit our website each month during a time when they need it most. And, it supports our continued coverage on local Black businesses and trends.
View Black on the Map and stay tuned for more special projects launching this month.
Share your thoughts about this article: Click here