Duke Endowment will gift West End property to JCSU, a source says

As a gift to one of its primary beneficiaries, the Duke Endowment has agreed to transfer ownership of a 1.8-acre tract of land on W. Trade Street to Johnson C. Smith University, QCity Metro has learned. The property, in the 1600 block, once housed an A&P grocery store. The land and vacant building have a combined tax value of $1.7 million, according to county records. A source familiar with the matter said the transfer could be completed within days. JCSU President Clarence Armbrister, through a spokesperson, declined to comment last week, citing the pending nature of the transfer. The Duke Endowment also declined to discuss its plans for the property, which sits about two blocks south of the JCSU campus. The decision to transfer the property to JCSU was motivated, in part, by Duke Endowment’s desire to see the land used for community-focused and community-centered projects, according to the source, who requested anonymity to discuss the transfer. An arial view of the property that would be given to Johnson C. Smith University. To the left is West Trade Street. About two blocks north is the JCSU campus.

The Duke Endowment is JCSU’s largest benefactor. In 2011 it announced a $35 million grant to support the university’s science and scholarship programs and for facility improvements. The university’s long-term plans for the site are unknown, but later this month, a temporary, outdoor events space will open there. That project, still unnamed, would transform a large parking lot into a space for food trucks, community gatherings, pop-up markets and a performance stage. That usage would continue through October. “This activation will feed the community and also be a way to house some of our cultural programming that we are missing out on due to covid-19 and just a lack of space and support on the west side,” said Quintel Gwinn, the project’s community manager. Plans taking shape One day last week, Gwinn, an interior and spatial designer, was on the site sketching where picnic tables and canopies will go and imagining how strings of lights might look from various angles. Not far away, construction workers were putting down blocks for a performance stage, which is expected to host dance groups, open mic events and poetry performances. Gwinn said the space will be branded in a range of blues and yellows, a nod to JCSU and its historical role as a community anchor.