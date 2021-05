This was a busy week in the Queen City! Take or news quiz to enter to win a $25 visa gift card if you score higher than 80%.

1. HBCU

Livingstone college partnered with Charlotte DJ K.i.D who’s launched a brand of ___ that the college will sell in their library. Lemonade Water Fruit Snacks Popcorn

2. Couple-Preneurs

In our latest couple-preneurs installment we featured Peterson & Colette Louis who got into the events industry with their company QC Booths which: Helps vendors create their booths at local markets Creates custom designed booths for restaurants Provides unique photo booth experiences Buys and revamps then sells old photobooths

3. Business

As part of a five year plan to reduce homelessness & housing insecurity in Charlotte, a coalition of local organizers did this last week Broke ground on a rent restricted apartment complex Broke ground on Lowes’ new factory that will employ thousands Signed a deal with the city to decrease property taxes for certain residents Donated over $100k to local homeless shelters

4. Food

This week, __ announced plans for the inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival happening October 22 at Camp North End. It will have over 75 chefs, farmers, distillers and more. Charlotte Soul Food Association Greg and Subrina Collier of Leah & Louise Chef Greg Williams of What the Fries Chef Anthony Denning of Another!? Food Truck

5. People

This company chose Tayuanee Dewberry, a Black woman, to be their new CEO. Honeywell Jeld-Wen Sonic Automotive Girl Scouts Hornets Nest

