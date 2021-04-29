Black Food & Wine Festival to celebrate chefs, food and culture

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring in a folding chair.” Words once advised by Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress and the first Black candidate to seek a major party nomination for president, is the sentiment behind a new festival coming to Charlotte this fall. Husband-and-wife team chef Greg and Subrina Collier have announced plans for the inaugural Black Food & Wine Festival happening Oct. 22-24 at Camp North End. More than 75 chefs, farmers, distillers and other hospitality industry experts are expected to participate in the three-day celebration. “Participating in other festivals, I saw how Black chefs and culinarians weren’t represented — not to the amount we should’ve been,” says Subrina, a 2020 James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow. “I’m hoping to get people excited to keep supporting not only small businesses but Black businesses and Black chefs.” The Colliers, who own Uptown Yolk and the critically acclaimed “modern juke joint” Leah & Louise, leaned into their network for the lineup of notable chefs from across the country. Among the first to sign on to participate were: Atlanta chef Todd Richards, cookbook author and co-owner of Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ and Soul: Food and Culture.

Asheville chef Ashleigh Shanti, who stepped down in November as chef de cuisine at Benne on Eagle to launch an Asheville-based restaurant group.

James Beard-finalist chef Duane Nutter, founder of the Southern National restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. Courtesy of Chef Todd Richards

Three of Bravo’s “Top Chef” alumni are also on the list: Keith Rhodes, James Beard-nominated chef/owner of Catch in Wilmington

Tiffany Derry, chef/co-founder of Texas-based T2D Concepts hospitality group

Chris Scott, chef/owner of Butterfunk Biscuit Co. in New York City Photo courtesy of Tiffany Derry Expect Charlotte-area talent such as chefs Greg Williams and Jamie Barnes of What The Fries, chef Michael Bowling of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen, chef Whitney Thomas of The Grand Bohemian and Lindsay Williams of Davidson Wine Co., among others. “I was particular about having not only Black chefs but also Black women representation,” Subrina said. “I want people to see that Black women are and have always been capable of higher levels of management and execution.” The festival draws inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance, a period during the 1920s and 1930s that shared a look inside Black life, identity and culture through the arts. “Back then, there was a burst of creativity and cultural appreciation born out of Prohibition,” said Greg, a two-time James Beard nominee. “Now, one hundred or so years later, Black creativity has been unappreciated and unnoticed for a while. We want to shine that spotlight bright.” Photo by Peter Taylor The Black Food & Wine Festival kicks off Oct. 22 with a Chuckwagon Carnival — featuring food trucks, amusement rides and family-friendly entertainment — and ends the night with a Black Stork Chefs Dinner, a ticketed multicourse meal. The Stork Club was a famous New York City supper club that refused to serve Josephine Baker and learned the high cost of racism.