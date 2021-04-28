ASC names its permanent leader; local Girl Scouts Council hires CEO

Three months after assuming the role as acting president of the Arts & Science Council, Krista Terrell has been hired to permanently lead the organization, effective immediately.

In its announcement Tuesday, ASC Board Chair Susan Patterson said Terrell’s knowledge of the organization and its focus on cultural equity led the board to forgo an external search.

“Krista operates with integrity and openness – much needed qualities in this time of great change,” Patterson said.

She is the second Black woman and second person of color to lead the local arts agency, following Harriet Sanford, who served as president from 2000 to 2004. Terrell joined ASC in 2002 and previously served as vice president of marketing and communications before stepping in as acting president in January.

Terrell’s appointment comes as the city of Charlotte considers plans to redirect funding historically earmarked for ASC. Earlier this month, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones outlined a three-year, $36 million proposal to significantly increase funding for local arts. The plan all but eliminates ASC as a conduit for distributing those dollars.